A few strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A complex of showers and storms will form in central Mississippi midday Tuesday. This system will slide southeast toward the Gulf Coast. As this system moves into our region during the afternoon hours, the rain chances will rise to 50%. That chance will be even higher north of Mobile Bay. A few storms could become strong or on the low-end side of severe. Some storms could contain some damaging wind gusts and some small hail. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

The rain chance will drop Wednesday. With more sunshine, temperatures will likely soar into the upper 80s. Temperature will stay warm Thursday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring another elevated rain chance. Temperatures will likely cool down for the end of the week. Highs will run in the lower and middle 70s with lows in the 50s.