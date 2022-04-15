MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a beautiful Friday on the Gulf Coast. Stormy weather looks to return for Easter Weekend and a few storms could be strong.

Quiet weather looks to persist as we press ahead through the evening and into the overnight hours. Winds will remain light and out of the south. This will allow for a slow uptick in the humidity. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 60s. Areas of patchy fog will develop prior to sunrise Saturday.

The weekend is looking unsettled. Showers and storms will begin developing around midday, mainly in our inland communities. These storms will drop south through the afternoon. A strong or severe storm is possible with damaging wind gusts and hail being the main hazard. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Easter Sunday will include another round of storms. Just like Saturday, the highest chance will focus into the afternoon. This does not look like a favorable setup for tornadoes. However, some hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible.

A cold front will move through Monday morning. Some showers and storms will be possible early in the day, but drier air will move in for the afternoon. This will set up a gorgeous Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will hold in the upper 70s with morning lows in the 50s.