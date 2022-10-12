Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are looking at a pattern flip today. A cold front is approaching from the west and increased moisture ahead of that will bring us a higher rain chance today.

The rain started at the coast this morning and will come in several waves throughout the day and into Thursday morning. Most of our area is in a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. This means out of the storms that do form, a few could be strong with lightning, thunder, gusty winds, hail and heavy rain all possible. The tornado risk is low but not zero. Not everyone will see rain or strong storms, but that chance is out there.

The front will move through Thursday morning with some lingering rain possible. Behind the front, slightly cooler and drier air will filter in for the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 80’s and lows in the 50’s. A second mostly dry cold front will move through Sunday into Monday which will bring a more significant shot of cool and dry air moving into next week.