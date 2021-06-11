A few strong storms possible Saturday, Warm and steamy weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summertime heat and humidity looks to continue with more downpours for the weekend.

Isolated showers and brief storms will be possible through Friday evening with rain chances dropping to 20% after sunset. A southwest wind will lead to another warm evening and humid night. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the middle 70s.

Storm chances are rising for the weekend. Downpours will become widespread after noon. Locally heavy rain will be possible through the evening along with gusty winds. Highs will climb the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances will stay elevated for Sunday as well.

Storms will become more isolated next week. It will stay steamy with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple-digits. Moisture may increase by the end of the next week.