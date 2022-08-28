MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We only had a handful of storms today, and more scattered storms will be possible this week with the tropics staying very active.

Tonight, we will see the few remaining storms taper off, and temperatures will slowly drop into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow will be similar to today with warm temperatures across the Gulf Coast and partly cloudy skies. A few isolated storms will be possible by the afternoon, but most places will stay dry. We will keep a low risk of rip currents over the next few days.

The highest rain chances come on Tuesday and Wednesday with more moisture moving into the region. After midweek, rain chances will stay scattered at 40 percent. Temperatures will slowly cool off into the mid-80’s for our high’s, but we will keep very seasonable temperatures over the next week.

In the tropics, we are still tracking four areas of interest. One is in the Caribbean and still has a low chance of formation over the next five days. Another is a tropical wave that pushed off the west coast of Africa and still has a low chance of formation. A third is in the well off the east coast of the U.S. and has a low chance of formation. The main area we are watching is in the central Atlantic. This system has a medium chance of formation over the next couple of days and a high chance of formation over the next five days. It is still far away from our stretch of the Gulf Coast, but it will be something to watch over the next couple of weeks.