MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!

We had a similar start to today to what we had yesterday with mild temperatures and a few clouds around the viewing area. Throughout the day today, rain chances will stay lower at only a 30 percent chance that rain will find you. Temperatures will be very seasonable into the upper-80’s and low-90’s across the region with overnight lows dropping into the mid-70’s.

The lower rain chances will not last forever, though. Monday will stay drier with temperatures getting even warmer into the low-90’s in most places. By Tuesday, we see a jump in the rain chances to 50 percent, and we will keep that same rain chance for Wednesday as well. Thursday and Friday we will see a 60 percent chance of rain which will be our biggest rainmakers over the next week. Luckily, we will have some drier conditions by the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable to start the week, but will be slightly cooler by the end of the work week in the mid-80’s.