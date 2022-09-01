MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We had lots of sunshine and warm temperatures today, but we will have a slight drop in our temperatures with scattered storms possible heading into the weekend.

Temperatures were able to get quite warm this afternoon into the mid-90’s. This evening, there are a few storms mainly in northwest Florida, but those will taper off into the later evening hours. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s with scattered clouds across the region. More moisture will be introduced into the area tomorrow increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms to 50 percent. Our high’s will be a bit cooler into the upper-80’s and low-90’s.

Your weekend forecast keeps the chance for more scattered downpours, so rain chances will be between 50 and 60 percent. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper-80’s and will stay consistent over the next week, and we will stick with our typical summertime pattern for our rain chances for next week.

Tropical Storm Danielle continues to linger in the subtropical Atlantic, and it will shift to the north over the next several days. This storm does not pose a threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. There are a couple of other areas to watch in the tropics. One is east of the Leeward islands that could have some slow development over the next several days, and another is a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa and into the eastern Atlantic that has a low chance of development. These systems do not pose a threat to our area.