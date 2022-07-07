MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Thursday morning, Gulf Coast!

We are starting with humid conditions and mild temperatures this morning. Partly cloudy skies will last throughout much of the day today with rain chances slowly increasing by the afternoon. Highs will reach into the low- to mid-90’s, but it will be feeling even hotter with the humidity, so make sure to be drinking plenty of water and taking breaks from the sun. The chance for scattered showers and storms drops by the later evening hours, and temperatures will drop overnight into the mid-70’s.

Tomorrow will bring a similar story with partly cloudy skies throughout the day, but a chance for a few storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low- to mid-90’s for your Friday. The high pressure that has settled over the region bringing lower rain chances over the past couple of days will become less prominent heading into the weekend. Rain chances will slowly increase to 60 percent by Sunday with more widely scattered showers and storms possible. Temperatures will jump into the mid-90’s by Saturday, but then take a slight drop into the upper-80’s and low-90’s by Sunday.