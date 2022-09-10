MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms will wind down this evening, and we will have lower rain chances with warm temperatures to close the weekend.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the low-70’s. For tomorrow, we will have a 30 percent chance of rain with a few scattered downpours possible. Most places will stay dry, but a pop-up storm can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be warm tomorrow into the upper-80’s with some places even getting into the 90’s.

Monday will bring the biggest chance for rain at 50 percent with a cold front moving through the region. That cold front will bring lots of dry air to the region for the next week, so rain chances will stay between 10 and 20 percent from Tuesday through the end of the week. The front will not bring cooler temperatures, however, with high temperatures staying in the upper-80’s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Earl will continue to weaken as it makes its way to the northeast further into the northern Atlantic and away from the United States. A tropical wave could form into a tropical development over the next several days, but as of now, this system has a low chance of development.