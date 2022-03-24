MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has settled into a quiet, tranquil weather pattern. Thankfully, this looks to stick around for about the next week.

A mostly quiet evening lies ahead for the Gulf Coast. A weak system will slide through the region after sunset. Expect a temporary increase in cloud cover. Showers will be hard to come by with the atmosphere being quite dry, but a few sprinkles cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will fall through the 50s. This system will be out of the region by sunrise Friday. Temperatures will start off cool in the middle 40s.

High pressure builds into the region for Friday and the weekend. This means ample sunshine for the Gulf Coast with barely a cloud in the sky. Mornings will remain cool with lows in the middle and upper 40s. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 70s.

Our warmup continues into the early part of next week along with a slow uptick in the humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our next weather maker will come next Wednesday and Thursday. This next front will bring showers and storms to the Gulf Coast. It is too early to determine if severe weather will be a factor. We will continue to monitor this next disturbance.