A few spotty storms expected Friday as heat builds into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast saw a bit more sunshine Thursday and some warmer temperatures. This tend will continue leading to a hot weekend.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening with the best chances favoring our northeast counties (Monroe, Conecuh, Clarke, and Escambia AL). As we move through the overnight period, skies will go partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but most of the region will miss out on rain. Temperatures will hold in the 80s through much of the evening before falling into the middle and upper 70s overnight.

Moisture levels will stay somewhat elevated Friday. A morning shower or two will be possible, but the higher rain chances will come after 11 AM. Storms will be scattered through Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay very warm where it does not rain. Highs will range from near 90 at the coast to around 95 inland.

A warming trend will continue into the weekend. Get ready to sweat with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 105 in many areas. Rain chances will run a little lower at 20%. We will transition to a more typical summertime pattern next week with highs in the mid 90s, lows in the mid 70s, and a scattering of afternoon downpours.