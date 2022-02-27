MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Happy Joe Cain Day! We will be mostly cloudy for our inland communities this afternoon with a 30% chance of a few showers. If you happen to see rain, it will be light and nature and likely wont last too long.

Closer to the coast the rain chances are lower and your temperatures could get into the upper 60s. By 8 pm the rain chances will diminish and the clouds will start to clear overnight. Tomorrow we will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s for your Lundi Gras! Not a cloud in sight for your Fat Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. It will be a great day for parades! We will stay sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s by Friday.