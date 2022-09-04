MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!

We will keep in the chance for a few showers throughout the morning today. Temperatures will quickly rise throughout the day into the mid- to upper-80’s. More storms will be possible by the afternoon, so make sure to keep an umbrella or a rain jacket handy.

Labor Day fortunately is looking to be a bit drier. A few storms are possible, but most will stay dry with temperatures jumping into the upper-80’s. Temperatures will remain seasonable throughout the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day.

The tropics remain active with Hurricane Danielle still slowly moving in the northern Atlantic, and Tropical Storm Earl moving just north of the Leeward Islands. Both of these systems do not pose any threat to the United States!