A few showers on the last day of summer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good afternoon Gulf Coast! We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day today with a 30% chance of rain. Tomorrow is the first day of fall and we will see our first front of the season just in time!

Overnight expect scattered showers with the front expecting to pass overnight into tomorrow. By lunchtime tomorrow we will see clearing skies and dry conditions. Then you can prepare for a streak of sunshine to end this week! Thursday through Saturday morning we will be waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s! In the afternoon we will be staying in the upper 70s.