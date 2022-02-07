Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start off chilly with temps in the 30’s and 40’s for most. While the radar is mostly quiet now, showers are possible mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Low clouds and some patchy fog are possible this morning in spots.

Throughout the day, a wave of low pressure will move through bringing some rain for coastal communities and those south and east of I-65. While those north and west of I-65 will stay mostly dry, low clouds will stick around. Highs today will only reach the low-to-mid 50’s.

Tonight, clouds will gradually clear out with lows dropping to the low-to-mid 30’s north of I-10 and upper 30’s and lower 40’s at the coast.

After today, we stay mostly rain-free through the next 7 days with tons of sunshine. Temps will warm from the low-to-mid 50’s today into the mid-60’s by the end of the week. Enjoy the sun!