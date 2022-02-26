MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some sun made an appearance Saturday on the Gulf Coast. Clouds will return tonight with a few showers possible for Sunday.

A quiet and cool evening lies ahead for the region. Winds will remain light and out of the north and northeast. Clouds will likely increase as we head past midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A weak front will approach the Gulf Coast for Sunday.

Moisture will increase for Sunday as a weak front begins sliding into the area. This will lead to a chance for spotty showers after 8 AM. Most of the region will remain dry, but some quick-moving showers cannot be ruled out through 5 PM. This should not disrupt Joe Cain Day festivities. Highs will remain chilly under the cloud cover. Temperatures will top off near 60 with increasing winds out of the north and northwest. The rain chances will end as we head into the evening.

High pressure will build into the region early next week leading to a stellar forecast for Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up through the week approaching 70 by Tuesday. It will feel a little more like spring by the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s.