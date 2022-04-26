MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking a few showers throughout the early evening in northwest Florida. By 8 pm the showers will clear and the dry air will filter in!

Tomorrow morning we will be waking up to cooler temperatures in the upper 40sand low 50s. Humidity will drop to 20% tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. It will feel nice and comfortable. We have a stretch of sunny, beautiful weather to end the week. We will be warming back into the mid 80s by the weekend. The next chance of rain comes on Sunday with a 30% chance.