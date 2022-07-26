Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start this morning with a few coastal showers and storms and temps in the 70’s for most. Get ready for the humidity to greet you as you walk out the door!

Throughout the day, scattered showers and storms (30% chance) will continue and spread inland during the afternoon. No organized severe weather is expected, but since it is summer, some storms that do form could be strong with lightning, thunder, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s for those that miss out on the rain. Tonight, lows will drop to the 70’s as skies clear.

Summertime continues through the rest of the week with afternoon showers and storms and highs in the 90’s. Thursday and Friday look like the wettest days at 50% chance. If you do not see rain, it will be hot and humid.

The tropics are quiet at the moment.