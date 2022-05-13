MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Friday evening, Gulf Coast! Temperatures were quite warm today reaching into the upper-80’s, but some places will have a relief from the heat with a few showers and storms popping up along the coastline this evening. Overnight, a few clouds will linger across the region with temperatures dropping into the mid- to upper-60’s. Patchy fog will be possible early tomorrow morning, so make sure to be careful out on the roadways! Showers and storms will become increasingly possible after midday tomorrow with temperatures warm again in the upper-80’s.

The rain chances will slowly drop off by the middle of the week next week, but the temperatures are not showing any signs of backing off. By Tuesday, we will be reaching into the low-90’s! Rip current risk will remain low over the next few days, but still make sure to watch out for rip currents if you plan on getting into the water along the Gulf Beaches.

Have a great weekend!