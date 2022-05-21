MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another warm day today, but some places did not see quite as warm of temperatures with some showers and storms rolling through the afternoon and evening. Overnight, the showers and storms will taper away with temperatures dropping just a bit into the low-70’s. Tomorrow, a cold front will move close to the News 5 area and eventually stall out leaving rain chances elevated at 70 percent tomorrow mainly after noon. Temperatures will reach into the mid-80’s for highs.

The unsettled pattern sticks around for next week with rain chances possible throughout the work week. The biggest rainmakers will come on Monday and Thursday at 60 percent with temperatures staying in the mid-80’s throughout the week. There is still a high risk for rip currents over the next few days, so please continue to use caution if you plan to be out on the beaches this weekend and early next week.