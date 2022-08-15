Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting mostly dry this morning with a few offshore showers and storms. Temperatures are starting in the 70’s for most with sky high humidity.

Throughout the day, most stay dry with only a 30% chance of hit-or-miss showers and storms this afternoon. With less rain, high temps will reach the low-to-mid 90’s. Storms fade this evening as lows drop into the 70’s.

Rain chances stay very widely scattered today and Tuesday before increasing heading into the end of the week. Those linger into the weekend as well. This week will start with highs in the low-to-mid 90’s, but as rain chances increase starting Wednesday, temps will only top out in the upper 80’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking a weak area of clouds and low pressure in the central Atlantic. NHC only gives this a 10% chance of tropical development and is not a threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.