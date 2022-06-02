MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hot and humid afternoons continue for the Gulf Coast. Get used to it! Where it does not rain, temperatures will stay steamy.

An isolated shower or storms will remain possible through the early evening. After sunset, any storms will wind down. This will set the stage for a warm and seasonable night for the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s. Most areas will end up near 70 by sunrise Friday.

A weak frontal boundary will slide into the region setting the stage for more showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Some drier air will move in for Saturday. That means temperatures will run warmer in the lower and middle 90s. A typical summer pattern will continue next week with pop-up storms.

We continue to monitor the tropics. Potential Tropical Cyclone One for forecast to develop and move in the general direction of Southwest Florida by the weekend. This poses no threat to our part of the Gulf Coast. Heavy rain and strong winds will impact the Florida Keys, Western Cuba, and parts of the Central Florida this weekend.