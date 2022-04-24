MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We have another beautiful day in store along the Gulf Coast. We will see a few more clouds in the sky but will remain mostly sunny with no chance of rain.

If you have any plans to head down to the beach be careful of the water! High risk for rip currents

A cold front will approach the region Monday night into Tuesday. Thankfully, we do not anticipate strong or severe storms. There is only a few showers possible. Then we are back to sunshine by Thursday. The warm temperatures will stick around.