MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat has come to an end. We could see a few more showers throughout the evening but most of them are loosing their energy.

Tomorrow morning there is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect from 1 AM – 9 AM for our inland communities. The dense fog doesn’t appear it will be an issue over the Gulf. We will see a few clouds throughout the day with a mix of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. For your St. Patrick’s Day, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid- 70s

Friday we are tracking our next front that will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. The exact timing and amount of rain we will see is still up in the air. We could see a few stronger storms in the line with the threat of a brief tornado and damaging winds.

The weekend we will stay dry, sunny and in the mid-70s. Next Tuesday another wave of showers and thunderstorms will pass with a few severe storms possible.