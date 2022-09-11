MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Only a few showers are possible this evening, and some isolated showers are expected tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring dry air to the region.

Tonight, after those showers clear, temperatures will drop into the upper-60’s and low-70’s. Cloud cover will increase slightly throughout the day tomorrow, and some scattered showers and storms could pop-up in the afternoon ahead of the cold front as it moves through the region. Temperatures tomorrow will stay in the mid- to upper-80’s. There will be a moderate risk for rip currents, so make sure to still use caution if you plan to spend any time at the beach.

We will see a much drier pattern after the cold front passes. Tuesday through Friday will only bring a slight chance of a passing shower, and we will have mostly clear skies for a majority of the week. The weekend will bring only a slight jump in the rain chances, but scattered to widespread showers and storms are not expected over the next several days. Temperatures will remain very seasonable with highs into the mid- to upper-80’s and lows dropping into the mid- to upper-60’s. Dew points are expected to drop into the upper-50’s and low-60’s across the region, so it will be much less humid than the past several weeks along the Gulf Coast.

We are watching one area of possible development in the tropics, but it still has a very low chance of development, and it is a great distance away from our stretch of the Gulf Coast in the eastern Atlantic.