A few extra clouds for Tuesday, small rain chances arriving later this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The air will stay dry with lighter winds out of the northeast. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 70s. Tuesday morning temperatures will range from the upper 40s inland to the upper 50s at the coast. Skies will stay mostly clear.

Tuesday is expected to be another fantastic day weather wise. Skies will stay mostly sunny with a few passing fair-weather clouds through the day. Highs will climb to seasonable levels in the lower and middle 80s. Breezes will turn south during the afternoon.

A warming trend is expected through the week. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s for the end of the week and weekend. Moisture will remain rather low overnight the region. Rain chance will range from 20-30% starting Thursday. This will be in the form of a stray afternoon or evening shower. The best chances will be west of I-65. Temperatures will likely approach 90 degrees early next week.