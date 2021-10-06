A few evening showers, sunny week ahead

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! We will only see a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the evening with partly cloudy skies. We are no longer under a risk of flooding and the flash flood watch will expire at 7 pm. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow morning we could see a few thunderstorms trail along the coast in northwest Florida. Throughout the day only a few storms could fire up with rain chances around 20%. We will end this week with sunny weather and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories