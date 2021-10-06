A few evening showers, sunny week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! We will only see a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the evening with partly cloudy skies. We are no longer under a risk of flooding and the flash flood watch will expire at 7 pm. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow morning we could see a few thunderstorms trail along the coast in northwest Florida. Throughout the day only a few storms could fire up with rain chances around 20%. We will end this week with sunny weather and highs in the mid to upper 80s.