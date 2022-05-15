MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are seeing a few thunderstorms firing up early this evening. A few of them are capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning and quarter size hail. Most of the storms are targeting the coastal areas.

The storms will start to fizzle out after sunset. It will feel pretty humid out tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and fog developing.

A few pop-up storms are expected Monday afternoon, but rain chances look to drop by mid-week. With fewer storms around, temperatures will easily climb into the lower and middle 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will pick up again by next weekend.