A few clouds tonight, Seasonable stretch through mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The first work week of 2021 has started off great weather wise on the Gulf Coast. A few fronts will move through this week leading to fluctuating temperatures.

A few clouds will begin moving into the region after sunset. This will be in advance of a weak front slated to pass through the region tonight. A southwest wind will turn northwest after the front moves through. Aside from a few extra clouds, the front will not have any major impact on the region. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 40s.

Dry air and northerly breezes are slated for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will lead to quiet and sensible weather through mid-week. Temperatures will run close to seasonal norms with highs in the lower and middle 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Our next significant weather system will arrive Thursday in the form of another area of low pressure and cold front. Scattered rain will move through the region. An isolated rumble of thunder will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. This will drag in some cool air for Friday and Saturday. Highs will drop into the 50s. Another front will bring a solid rain chance next Monday.