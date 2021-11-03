A few clouds today, a few showers Thursday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We start off calm this morning with most in 50’s and mostly clear skies. We will start to see high clouds filter in around lunchtime today with skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will only reach near 70 degrees today.

Tonight, lows will drop to the upper 40’s to near 50 north of I-10 and low-to-mid 50’s closer to the coast. Partly cloudy skies will continue with a light north wind at around 5 mph.

Moving into overnight tonight through Friday, most will stay dry, but we could see a few sprinkles here and there. If you do not see rain, it will stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid-60’s with lows near 50 degrees.

The skies clear starting Friday afternoon with full sunshine returning for the weekend. Temps will stick in the 60’s with lows in the mid-to-upper 40’s through Saturday, Sunday and into next week. We keep the rain chances at around zero through the weekend, Monday and Tuesday.

In the tropics, we have Wanda that has been meandering in the Atlantic. It will continue to do this and is not a threat to the United States. It is a good reminder that hurricane season lasts for another month or so.