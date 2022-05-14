MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast! We start off this morning with some patchy fog which will gradually die off throughout this morning. Temperatures will reach into the high-80’s today with some places even reaching 90 degrees! It will be very warm, so make sure to be drinking plenty of water if you are outside today. Some peeks of sunshine throughout the day today will give way to some scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Those rain chances will slowly die off after sunset tonight with low’s dropping into the upper-60’s.

Rain chances will slowly drop after today, but there is still a chance for some afternoon showers and storms tomorrow afternoon at 30 percent. Monday and Tuesday will bring some rain chances, but we should clear up by Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to get warmer with Tuesday reaching the low- to mid-90’s, and we will stay in the 90’s through the end of next week. Rip current risk will remain low over the next few days, but still make sure to watch out for rip currents if you plan on getting into the water along the Gulf Beaches.