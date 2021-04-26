A few clouds streaming in tonight, Dry weather continues through Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has ben a quiet and seasonable start to the work week on the Gulf Coast. A few more days like Monday are expected before rain makes a return.

A light southeast wind will continue through the evening and into the overnight hours. Moisture will slowly increase only enough to give us some extra clouds. We will leave rain out of the forecast. Overnight lows will range from the middle 50s inland to the lower and middle 60s at the coast.

The weather pattern looks to remain tranquil Tuesday and Wednesday. A southerly wind flow will air temperatures in warming into the lower and middle 80s. By Thursday, enough moisture will move in allowing for a small chance for a late-day shower.

A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast Friday. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. At this time, it does not appear that we will have widespread severe weather. Some uncertainty lies in the forecast for the weekend and into early next week. We will leave in the mention of a small rain chance.