A few clouds, mostly sunny afternoon ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! This morning our inland areas are in the 50s with the coast close to the 60s.

Temperatures will be climbing to the upper 70s this afternoon with no chance of rain in the forecast. We have a weak cold front that will be passing Monday that will bring no rain but will cool down our temperatures slightly with a high of 73,

We are tracking another front on Wednesday that could bring a few scattered thunderstorms to our region. This one looks to have more of an impact bringing a chance of showers and storms. The chance of sever weather looks low, but we will need to monitor that chance. The Gulf Coast will dry out in time for Thanksgiving.