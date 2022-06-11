MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a hot and humid day across the Gulf Coast. A few places may see a brief shower this evening, but those will clear out by the later evening hours. This evening, it will still feel humid with our overnight temperatures dropping into the low- to mid-70’s. Tomorrow will be a rinse and repeat forecast with temperatures into the low-90’s and a few showers and storms possible after noon tomorrow.

We will start next week with our normal summertime pattern with temperatures slowly warming into the mid-90’s in some places. Rain chances will increase to 40 percent by Thursday, but showers and storms should stay scattered throughout the week. We will have a moderate risk for rip currents tomorrow, but that will drop to a low risk to start the work week. It is going to be HOT, and with all the sunshine, be sure to be wearing lots of sunscreen and drinking lots of water. Tropics are quiet!

Have a great rest of the weekend!