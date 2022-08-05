Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start out mostly dry with a stray shower or two near the coastline. Temps are starting muggy in the 70’s for most.

Later today, a few showers and storms will pop up along the afternoon sea breeze, but not as many as we have been seeing. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 90’s inland and upper 80’s and lower 90’s at the coast. Storms will fade tonight and lows drop back into the 70’s.

This weekend, rain chances stay between 30% and 40% mainly in the afternoon hours with temps sticking in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Rain chances go back up next week. The tropics are quiet.