A cool and comfortable start to Thursday, Rain chances return for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Breezes will stay light through the evening hours with just a few high, thin clouds. Temperatures will ease back through the 50s and 60s. It will be another cooler-than-average start to Thursday. Morning temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and lower 50s.

High pressure will say in charge for Thursday. Humidity will stay low with light winds starting out of the east then turning southerly. Highs will be comfortable topping off in the middle 70s. The pattern will stay mostly quiet through the end of the week. A few extra clouds will roll in Friday with highs closer to 80. There will be a chance of for a quick shower, but that chance is less than 10%.

Moisture levels will slowly rise this weekend and early next week as a few cold fronts move closer to the Gulf Coast. We will keep in a 20% chance of a pop-up shower Saturday and Sunday. The coverage of rain will become a little greater early next week. Rain chances will rise to 30% and 40%.