A coastal shower possible this evening, warm and mostly dry Sunday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We had plenty of sunshine today and that will stay the trend for the next several days. Forecast lows overnight tonight will be in the 60’s and 70’s. Our inland communities will be in the mid-to-upper 60’s where closer to the beaches will stick in the lower 70’s. We could see one or two coastal showers tonight along a sea breeze before sunset.

Tomorrow a few will catch and afternoon shower, but most will stay dry. Inland counties will reach near 90 degrees, while the beaches will be a tad cooler in the mid-to-upper 80’s. Green flags will be flying at the coast with an east wind at 10 mph.

We will stay mostly dry with very low rain chances for the next 7 days with highs near 90 degrees. The humidity will make a come back next week as well.