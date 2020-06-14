A coastal shower possible this evening, mostly dry and warm tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We had plenty of sunshine today and that will stay the trend for the next several days. Forecast lows overnight tonight will be in the 60’s and 70’s. Our inland communities will be in the mid-60’s where closer to the beaches will stick in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. We have seen one or two showers near the coast this afternoon, but those will dissipate around sunset.

Tomorrow a few will catch and afternoon shower, but most will stay dry. Inland counties will reach in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees, while the beaches will be a tad cooler in the mid-to-upper 80’s. Green flags will be flying at the coast with a south wind around 5 mph.

We will stay mostly dry with very low rain chances for the next 7 days with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. The humidity has started to make a comeback as well.