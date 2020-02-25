A Cloudy and Mild Fat Tuesday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Mardi Gras and Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler!

There’s a cold front slowly working its way through our neighborhood. This means that there could be a few showers around as some of the first parades get underway. Temperatures will start off mild in the lower 60s.

Skies will stay cloudy through most of the day with an occasional brief shower possible. The chance for any rain though looks to mainly be in the morning. The afternoon looks mostly dry. As we crank up the parades into high gear, it will be comfortable with only a 10% rain chance. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s prior to the cold front passing through. Winds will begin to turn out of the northwest. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible late in the day, but don’t anticipate much sunshine.

Skies will begin to clear out on Wednesday as drier air begins to settle in. Temperatures will cool down too. Highs will reach the lower 60s and morning lows will start out in the 40s.

This will begin a nice treat of dry weather and sunny skies. The second half of the week will stay quiet and cooler. Mornings will be chilly with lows dipping into the 30s. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s. The air mass will moderate through the weekend with highs rebounding back into the middle 60s. Saturday and Sunday will stay dry.