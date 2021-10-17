MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Break out those jackets! A CHILLY start to our day with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s in our inland communities and mid 50s closer to the coast. Temperatures will break into the 60s by 10 am and top out with highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

Crystal clear, blue skies throughout the day with not a cloud in sight. We might see wind gusts up to 15 mph throughout the morning. We have dry air dominating the southeast which will keep our weather quiet for the next few days.