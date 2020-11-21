A beautiful and warmer weekend ahead!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We had a lovely week with last week! We started out with cool temperatures but ending with a warming trend

This morning our inland areas were in the 50s with the coast close to the 60s. Temperatures are climbing into the upper 70s this afternoon with no chance of rain in the forecast. Tomorrow will be similar to today. The humidity will stay in pleasant range.

We will note some changes early next week. A weak cold front will slide through Monday bringing no rain. Another front will approach Wednesday. This one looks to have more of an impact bringing a chance of showers and storms. The chance of sever weather looks low, but we will need to monitor that chance. The Gulf Coast will dry out in time for Thanksgiving.