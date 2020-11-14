A beautiful and cool start

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! The dry air is settling nicely across the Southeast after a front passed through two days ago. Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 50s across our region.

We will be warming up to the upper 70s this afternoon will beautiful blue skies. A high pressure will stay in charge leading to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. There is no chance of rain in your forecast today.

A cold front will move through the region Sunday afternoon bringing a few extra clouds. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Rain will be lacking with this front with a slim 10% chance. Get ready for sweater weather! Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s early next week with morning lows dipping into the 40s.