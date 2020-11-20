MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A clear and quiet start to our Friday! The streak of dry weather continues but our temperatures will be on a warming trend.

This morning our temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s. An area of high pressure is dominating the Southeast with stellar, clear skies across the region.

Today will remain dry, but temperatures will be noticeably warmer. Highs will rebound into the middle 70s. A few fair-weather clouds will develop. This trend will continue into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over the southeast. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s with wake-up temperatures in the 50s.

We are tracking our next cold front slated to arrive next week. Rain chances will rise by Wednesday. Drier air will move in for Thanksgiving.