Thursday morning the International Space Station will be visible in the sky

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – If you want to catch a cool view of the International Space Station, I would set your alarms to 5:57 A.M on Thursday morning! There will be a 5 minute window, until 6:02 A.M, to see the ISS zooming across the sky.

Besides a few upper level fair weather clouds, the weather conditions couldn’t be more perfect with clear, dark skies.

You can expect the ISS to be at a 78 degree angle above the horizon- almost directly above you. You can expect the ISS to be traveling from the SW to the NE.