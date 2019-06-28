Thunderstorms, some strong

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening everyone and happy Friday. If you are venturing out early tonight, keep the umbrella handy just in case. There will be a 50-50 chance a shower or thunderstorm finds you early on. As the night goes on though, rain will begin to fade. By the overnight, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Your Saturday will have a very similar look and feel compared to today. There’ll be plenty of heat with relief in the afternoon with a 50/50 chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be seasonable, near 90. Sunday is similar, just with a little less rain.

By the start of next week we won’t have as much rain and mother nature will begin to crank up the heat. By the 4th of July it’s middle to upper 90s with only a handful of scattered afternoon thunderstorms.