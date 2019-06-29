Rain coverage decreases, a few coastal showers in the morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend!

This evening scattered thunderstorms continue but will decrease as the sun goes down. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible into the early evening, but coverage will be low.

After sunset tonight, thunderstorm activity will die off, but some right at the coast could have scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the lower 70s.

Tomorrow, we can expect more of the same, but with less rain coverage at 40%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow are more of the pop-up kind that we see during the summertime. Some of these thunderstorms could have gusty winds. Highs will increase a little with less rain to the lower 90s.

Next week we have less rain with more heat! Rain chances bounce between 20% and 30%, but highs increase to the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week. We will keep you updated on heat indices.

The 4th of July looks to be 40% rain coverage, mainly in the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the mid 70s.