Thunderstorms and seasonable heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello, everyone, I hope it’s been a good day. Keep the umbrella handy this evening. We’ll take a 40% chance for showers into the evening and while some rain will fade, we’ll keep a 20% chance through the overnight. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow won’t bring many changes. Highs will be near 90 and the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be 60%. As we head towards mid-week and the end of the week this pattern continues of lows near 75, highs near 90, and each day brings around a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The tropics are quiet.

