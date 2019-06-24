Thunderstorms and Heat

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday!

Today will be another hot day with highs in the mid 90s inland, and low 90s along the beaches. Heat indices will reach triple digits again, so be sure to take plenty of breaks inside and stay hydrated! Many of us will see a cooling shower or thunderstorm today at 50% coverage. This begins this morning and is expected to continue throughout the day today and into the afternoon for most. Northwest Florida could see showers and thunderstorms into the early evening as well. Isolated thunderstorms could have gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours.

Tonight we will continue to see isolated showers and thunderstorms with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow we are under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is level 1 of 5 meaning that there is a small possibility of severe thunderstorms tomorrow that could produce damaging winds, lightning, and heavy downpours.

The rip current risk at the beach is moderate on the Alabama coast, but high on the Florida coast. UV index is extreme. At the beaches, highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with a water temperature in the mid 80s.

This week we expect rain coverage to decrease briefly tomorrow and Wednesday at 30% coverage, but ramp up by the weekend at 50% coverage. Lows will stick in the low to the mid 70s.