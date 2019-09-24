Three tropical storms and a disturbance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s the first week of fall, but since we’re still in September, this is normally when the tropics are most active. That’s the case as there are three named storms.

Tropical Storm Jerry is inching slowly north toward Bermuda. The island nation could see some high wind and waves in the next 48 hours. Jerry is expected to turn east and meander in the Central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Karen has been struggling. The system is under the influence of dry air and northwesterly wind shear. The depression will slowly drift north bringing rain to Puerto Rico Tuesday and Wednesday. Karen is forecast to become a tropical storm as it moves north. At this time, there is no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo sitting south of the Cabo Verde Islands will continue moving west-northwest into the Central Atlantic. The storms is forecast to become the next hurricane of the season, but long-term models take the storm north and keep it away from land.