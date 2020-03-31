Thomasville opens landfill for storm debris

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Thomasville has opened its landfill Tuesday for residents who need to drop off storm debris. The landfill is usually closed on Tuesdays. There will be no charge for storm debris.

Strong storms pushed through Clarke County Tuesday morning causing numerous trees to come down and power lines to fall. No injuries were reported.

