Thomasville opens landfill for storm debris

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Thomasville has opened its landfill Tuesday for residents who need to drop off storm debris. The landfill is usually closed on Tuesdays. There will be no charge for storm debris.
Strong storms pushed through Clarke County Tuesday morning causing numerous trees to come down and power lines to fall. No injuries were reported.
LATEST STORIES:
- Court blocks closing of Alabama abortion clinics due to COVD-19
- MPD searching for missing woman
- Hurricanes at Home: Webinars from the National Hurricane Center for 4th, 5th and 6th graders
- Man who stabbed K-9 in head dies in hospital from cocaine intoxication, Polk deputies say
- VIDEO: Large waterspout in Okaloosa County